Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price target on shares of Telecom Plus in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,600.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEP

Telecom Plus Price Performance

TEP stock traded down GBX 100 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,642. 319,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,800.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,895.34. Telecom Plus has a 52-week low of GBX 1,580 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,100. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 31.50 EPS for the quarter. Telecom Plus had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Telecom Plus will post 118.0645161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.