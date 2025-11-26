Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Principal Financial Group stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.69. 1,122,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,614. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $90.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $160,470.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,041.84. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,533.3% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 37,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

