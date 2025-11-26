2x XRP ETF (NASDAQ:XRPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

2x XRP ETF (NASDAQ:XRPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0095 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th.

2x XRP ETF Trading Down 4.3%

XRPT traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,248. 2x XRP ETF has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13.

About 2x XRP ETF

Volatility Shares Trust – 2x XRP ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Volatility Shares LLC. The fund seeks to invest in various financial instruments. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities. For its currency portion, it invests through derivatives in XRP.

