2x XRP ETF (NASDAQ:XRPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

2x XRP ETF (NASDAQ:XRPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0095 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th.
2x XRP ETF Trading Down 4.3%
XRPT traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,248. 2x XRP ETF has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13.
About 2x XRP ETF
