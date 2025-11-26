Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Director Peter Robertson Purchases 1,000 Shares

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) Director Peter Robertson acquired 1,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.76 per share, with a total value of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,760. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of J stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $133.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,315. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

