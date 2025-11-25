Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:KQQQ)

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. 68,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,912. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $39.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Company Profile

The Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (KQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to actively generate income and pursue capital appreciation from a concentrated portfolio of large-cap technology stocks or derivatives, globally. The shift in underlying assets is determined by the advisers outlook for growth and momentum KQQQ was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Kurv.

