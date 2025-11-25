Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:KQQQ)

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th.
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. 68,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,912. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $39.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78.
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.