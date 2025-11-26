Insider Selling: TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Insider Sells 10,869 Shares of Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) insider Jarrod Johnson sold 10,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $187,490.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,019.25. This trade represents a 30.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TASK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 277,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.12.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. TaskUs had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 7.11%.The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. TaskUs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

TASK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Baird R W upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TaskUs from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Think Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 3,734,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,593,000 after purchasing an additional 481,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TaskUs by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after acquiring an additional 435,892 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,325,000. Dalton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 750,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth $8,212,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

