Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.46), Zacks reports. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Up 5.5%

SUPV stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $905.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.66. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Supervielle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 341,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 45.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 533,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 167,265 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 59,586 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 473,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 64,615 shares during the last quarter.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

