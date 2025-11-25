Brent Rosenthal Buys 2,000 Shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) Director Brent Rosenthal bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. This represents a 66.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.45 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 4.14%.Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

Pitney Bowes announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 18.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pitney Bowes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

