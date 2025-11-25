Simon Wilson Sells 75 Shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total transaction of $155,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,103.80. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:MKL traded up $29.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,075.64. The stock had a trading volume of 47,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,621.89 and a 52 week high of $2,109.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,954.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,953.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.77.
Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.50.
Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
