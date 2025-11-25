BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.1830. 84,845,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 95,382,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised BigBear.ai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.42.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 236,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,792. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $64,082.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,445.75. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

