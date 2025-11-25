Insider Selling: NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $225,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,147.25. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Miles Brittain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 14th, Miles Brittain sold 4,000 shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $227,040.00.
NWPX Infrastructure Trading Up 1.9%
NWPX traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.02. 32,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 75.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 20.1% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Capmk raised NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on NWPX Infrastructure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NWPX Infrastructure
NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NWPX Infrastructure
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Are Insiders Are Dumping Shares of Robinhood, Stryker, and Mercury Systems?
Receive News & Ratings for NWPX Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWPX Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.