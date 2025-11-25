Insider Selling: NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $225,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,147.25. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Miles Brittain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Miles Brittain sold 4,000 shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $227,040.00.

NWPX Infrastructure Trading Up 1.9%

NWPX traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.02. 32,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NWPX Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $151.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 75.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 20.1% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Capmk raised NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on NWPX Infrastructure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

