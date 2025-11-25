Marston’s (LON:MARS) Trading Up 18% – Here’s Why

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) shot up 18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 59. 33,230,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,025% from the average session volume of 1,563,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marston’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 77.50.

Get Marston's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MARS

Marston’s Price Performance

Marston’s Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £374.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.74.

(Get Free Report)

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.