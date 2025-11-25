Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Grocery Outlet (GO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO):

11/14/2025 – Grocery Outlet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2025 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Grocery Outlet was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/5/2025 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Grocery Outlet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Grocery Outlet had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/1/2025 – Grocery Outlet was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

9/27/2025 – Grocery Outlet had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $313,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,045.19. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

