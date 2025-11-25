Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNXGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. Nutanix updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.77. 8,425,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. Nutanix has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $83.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Northland Securities set a $76.00 price target on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Northland Capmk cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

