Comparing Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Chunghwa Telecom and Liberty Global are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chunghwa Telecom 16.27% 9.72% 7.17% Liberty Global -60.38% -22.64% -10.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Liberty Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chunghwa Telecom and Liberty Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chunghwa Telecom 0 1 0 0 2.00 Liberty Global 2 6 2 0 2.00

Liberty Global has a consensus target price of $14.26, indicating a potential upside of 26.84%. Given Liberty Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Chunghwa Telecom.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and Liberty Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chunghwa Telecom $234.17 billion 0.14 $1.13 billion $1.58 26.43 Liberty Global $4.77 billion 0.79 $1.59 billion ($6.09) -1.85

Liberty Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chunghwa Telecom. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chunghwa Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Chunghwa Telecom on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

