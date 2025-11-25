Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 35,015,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 22,796,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

DVLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $630.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 94.61% and a negative net margin of 1,309.82%.The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datavault AI news, insider Brett Moyer sold 130,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $52,301.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,117,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,066. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVLT. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datavault AI during the third quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

