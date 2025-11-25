Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) EVP Andrew Polovin Sells 12,874 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $965,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,250. This trade represents a 10.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Polovin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tempus AI alerts:

On Wednesday, November 19th, Andrew Polovin sold 6,387 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $434,699.22.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Andrew Polovin sold 5,205 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $341,135.70.

Tempus AI Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.84. 4,884,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,165,074. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tempus AI by 6,247.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,668 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tempus AI by 183.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 312.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 965,730 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,020,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,821,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEM

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.