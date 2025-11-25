Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $244.62 and last traded at $242.46. 8,100,976 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 7,696,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.08, for a total transaction of $936,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 88,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,681,202.08. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.