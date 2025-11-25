STERIS (NYSE:STE) VP Julia Madsen Sells 5,008 Shares

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,020. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.60. The company had a trading volume of 577,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,847. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.02. STERIS plc has a one year low of $200.98 and a one year high of $268.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 416.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

