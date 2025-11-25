Michelle Hulgrave Sells 2,100 Shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total value of $336,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,379.74. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PAG traded up $4.93 on Tuesday, reaching $163.09. 225,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,180. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.50. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $189.51.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 935.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 237.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

