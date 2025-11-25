F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 1,110 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.91, for a total transaction of $260,750.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,330.43. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $252,458.40.

On Monday, November 3rd, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total transaction of $2,077,670.04.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,012. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.03. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $346.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,434,583,000 after acquiring an additional 312,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in F5 by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,716,000 after buying an additional 53,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $511,016,000 after buying an additional 64,420 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,634,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,209,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in F5 by 15.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $280,835,000 after buying an additional 141,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

