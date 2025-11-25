Insider Selling: Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,223 shares in the company, valued at $43,266,707.75. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, David Fisher sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $735,660.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, David Fisher sold 35,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $4,394,250.00.

On Friday, September 19th, David Fisher sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $755,340.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $2,439,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.49. The stock had a trading volume of 413,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,483. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average is $110.76. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $460.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.63 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 9.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 34.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Enova International by 430.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 430.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Enova International from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

