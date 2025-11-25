United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,901,320.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.33, for a total transaction of $1,901,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,792.90. This trade represents a 96.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $8.57 on Tuesday, hitting $485.77. The company had a trading volume of 297,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,483. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.43. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $486.20.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

