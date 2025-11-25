Owen Britton Jennings Sells 10,417 Shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,417 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $639,603.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 243,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,953,356. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Owen Britton Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 2nd, Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $78,508.50.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:XYZ traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,216,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,071,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $2,055,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,043,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,389,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
XYZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Block from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.
View Our Latest Analysis on Block
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
