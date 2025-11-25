Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $419.40. 71,602,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,428,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.49. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.60, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tesla from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.03.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

