Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Artur Bergman Sells 40,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $457,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,935,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,555,393.90. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Artur Bergman sold 62,828 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $658,437.44.

On Monday, November 17th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $430,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Artur Bergman sold 2,718 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $34,002.18.

On Monday, November 10th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $476,800.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 220,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $2,347,400.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $166,800.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $164,600.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $164,400.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $175,200.00.

Fastly Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.21. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.04 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

