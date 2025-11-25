Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $166.78 and last traded at $172.19. 18,931,162 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 14,712,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. China Renaissance began coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.80.

Strategy Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.78.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. The business had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $525,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,306.52. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,719 and have sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Strategy by 95.9% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Strategy during the first quarter worth $13,795,000. Finally, Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new stake in Strategy during the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

