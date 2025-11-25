Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pfizer traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.7250. 38,945,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 51,583,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFE. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

