Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Regions Financial stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. 10,678,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,635,750. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

