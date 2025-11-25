Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Purchased Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Science Applications International stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 567,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,578. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.88.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,539 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 20.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,565,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,518,000 after purchasing an additional 263,006 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,519,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,947,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 36.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,578,000 after purchasing an additional 347,456 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,660,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

