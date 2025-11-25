Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2025

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $223.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Cleanspark had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Cleanspark Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Cleanspark stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,487,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,152,748. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 3.79. Cleanspark has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Cleanspark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Cleanspark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cleanspark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleanspark news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of Cleanspark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cleanspark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 5,081.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleanspark by 2,019.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleanspark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanspark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanspark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.