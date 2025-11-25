Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in MKS stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $149.00. The company had a trading volume of 771,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,914. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. MKS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. Analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. MKS’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKSI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of MKS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $175.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

In other MKS news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,410.55. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,230. This represents a 24.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $716,597. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MKS by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,250,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,494,000 after purchasing an additional 958,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MKS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,391,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MKS by 843.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 690,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after buying an additional 617,113 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,320,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MKS by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 912,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,654,000 after purchasing an additional 542,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

