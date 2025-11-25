Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Encompass Health stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Encompass Health Stock Up 2.7%

Encompass Health stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.21. The stock had a trading volume of 561,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,496. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $127.99.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $139,536,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $92,691,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 140.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,430,000 after acquiring an additional 713,738 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,644,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $50,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

