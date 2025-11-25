Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BWX Technologies stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $174.82. The company had a trading volume of 941,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,355. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $218.50.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 250.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Zacks Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,852.60. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.