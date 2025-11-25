PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Sold Off Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PDD stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

PDD Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PDD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.00. 5,781,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,906,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.71. The firm has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 price target on PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. New Street Research downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PDD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,785,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 899.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,985,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086,620 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the second quarter worth $482,273,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 140.4% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 6,562,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NetEase Inc. acquired a new position in PDD during the second quarter valued at $372,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

