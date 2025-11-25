Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 8,074,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,993. The company has a market cap of $944.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.05 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 9.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 106,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,637,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

