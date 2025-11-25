Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AppFolio stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

APPF traded up $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.88. The stock had a trading volume of 223,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,848. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.52. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $190.24 and a one year high of $326.04.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). AppFolio had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $688,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,375,428.15. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.98, for a total transaction of $453,139.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,654.70. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,655,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2,116.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 373.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

