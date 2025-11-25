Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Casey’s General Stores stock on October 30th.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $24.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $565.43. 314,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.08 and a 52 week high of $572.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $545.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.62.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,312.20. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. Zacks Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.00.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

