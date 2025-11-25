Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $11.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $597.56. 1,795,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,136. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $539.29 and a 200 day moving average of $475.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,400,668.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $23,947,352. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

Get Our Latest Report on TMO

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.