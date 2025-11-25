Top Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 25th

Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Nukkleus are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Blockchain stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, provide services for, mine, operate infrastructure for, or otherwise derive significant revenue from blockchain technology and related crypto assets. For investors, they offer a way to gain exposure to the potential growth of blockchain but carry company-specific risks, crypto-market volatility, and regulatory uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Nukkleus (NUKK)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

