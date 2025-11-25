Andrew Jassy Sells 19,872 Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.67. The stock had a trading volume of 39,263,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,413,328. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.