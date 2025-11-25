Insider Selling: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) CAO Sells $10,037.04 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CAO David Marshall Wright sold 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $10,037.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,642.31. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $96.98. 1,110,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.55.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stephens raised Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Baird R W cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Itron from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Itron by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Itron by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Itron by 43.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

