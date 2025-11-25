Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.16 and last traded at GBX 0.15. 14,359,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 57,471,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15.

Rockfire Resources Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of £9.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.15.

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

