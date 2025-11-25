PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Director Tracey Edmonds Sells 75,000 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) Director Tracey Edmonds sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 215,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,766.50. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLBY Group Price Performance

PLBY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 1,099,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $198.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.46.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in PLBY Group by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLBY

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.