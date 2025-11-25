Jonice Gray Acquires 1,100 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) Director Jonice Gray bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.47 per share, with a total value of $59,917.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,276.35. This represents a 9.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE VAC traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. 772,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,377. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.