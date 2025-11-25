Joan Hooper Sells 948 Shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan Hooper sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $91,491.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,413.46. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $96.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,927. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Baird R W lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 25.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Itron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

