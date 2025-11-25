Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a 92.0% increase from Xrp Etf’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Xrp Etf Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ XRPI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 690,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,699. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39. Xrp Etf has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $23.53.

Get Xrp Etf alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xrp Etf

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xrp Etf stock. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Hurley Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Xrp Etf as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Xrp Etf

Volatility Shares Trust – XRP ETF is a multi-asset mutual fund launched by and managed by Volatility Shares LLC. The fund seeks to invest in various financial instruments like currency and fixed income instruments. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xrp Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xrp Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.