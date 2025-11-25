CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Trading Up 25% – Here’s Why

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) was up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 101,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 63,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
CanAsia Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.
CanAsia Energy Company Profile
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CanAsia Energy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Are Insiders Are Dumping Shares of Robinhood, Stryker, and Mercury Systems?
Receive News & Ratings for CanAsia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAsia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.