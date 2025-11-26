Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) CEO Jayson Rieger Purchases 94,311 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) CEO Jayson Rieger bought 94,311 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $399,878.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,194.32. The trade was a 106.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. 262,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,852. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 750,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 358,228 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,881,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 313,944 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

