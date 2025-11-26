Manuel Fernandez Acquires 763 Shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) Director Manuel Fernandez acquired 763 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $99,785.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,496.40. This trade represents a 7.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $133.45. 1,165,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.89%.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

